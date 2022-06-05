MKO Abiola’s son emerges PRP presidential candidate

Kola Abiola, the son of the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Bashorun MKO Abiola, has emerged as the presidential candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) as he won the party primaries with landslide votes against Senator Usman Bugaje, Patience Ndidi Key and Colonel Gboluga Mosugu (retd).

While Abiola got 2,096 from across the 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Bugaje came distant second with 813 votes while Ndidi Key and Colonel Mosugu got 329 and 263 votes to emerge third and fourth in that order.

Speaking before the collation of the results which was witnessed by officials of the Independent National Electoral…