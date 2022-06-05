Ogunniyi Kehinde emerges Oyo YPP gubernatorial candidate

Ogunniyi Kehinde popularly known as EXPY has emerged as the standard-bearer of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) for the forthcoming 2023 gubernatorial election in Oyo State.

Ogunniyi, who emerged victorious after a rigorous primary election which was held at the Party’s Secretariat along Molete-Challenge Road, Ibadan, is set to champion the cause of the #SoroSoke youths movement in refining the approach and impact of Oyo State Government.

Kehinde Ogunniyi, a serial entrepreneur, who identifies himself as qualified, Exemplary, Xenia, Purposeful, and a Youth, the Redeemer needed in Oyo State politics, assured the party of victory in the 2023 election. In his words, “we…