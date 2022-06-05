Only Tinubu can lead APC to victory against PDP, Atiku ― Group

A group under the auspices of the National Progressive Solidarity Movement (NPSM), has said that if the ruling party All Progressive Congress (APC) is keen and interested to retain power in 2023, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu is the only candidate with all it takes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and it presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The Group’s National Coordinator, Abdugafar Ozoya, who made this known while speaking with newsmen in Kano, said if the party does not want its efforts to retain the power beyond 2023 to go in futility hence the need to hand the presidential ticket to the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Tinubu.

”Now that the Kingmaker…