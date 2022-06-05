PDP governorship candidate in Sokoto congratulates Tambuwal, Dan’iya, Gobir on emergence as senatorial candidates 

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State, Mallam Saidu Umar, has congratulated the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on his affirmation as the senatorial candidate for the Sokoto South Senatorial District.

Umar also congratulated the Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Munir Muhammad Dan’iya, on his affirmation as the senatorial candidate of PDP in the Sokoto North senatorial candidate.

In a similar vein, he congratulated Shu’aibu Gwanda Gobir on his affirmation as the senatorial candidate of PDP in the Sokoto East senatorial district.

He expressed…