Police arrest five suspects, one other for allegedly killing man in Niger

The Niger State Police Command have announced the arrest of five suspected thugs including a 23-year-old notorious gang leader identified as Isah Aliyu (a.k.a Gaye, Obasanjo) of Anguwan-Daji community within Minna metropolis for allegedly stabing one Muktar Bashir, a 25-year-old man to death for yet unknown reasons.

The Command identified the five suspected thugs now cooling their feet in the Police custody and assisting the Police with information over their criminal activities as “Ishaya Sunday aged 22yrs ‘m’ of Bosso, Sani Ibrahim aged 24yrs ‘m’ of Fadikpe, Aliyu Mohammed aged 24yrs ‘m’ of Bosso, and Isah Abdulrahman aged 20 yrs ‘m’ of Sauka-Kahuta, together…