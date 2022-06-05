Stars turn up for AYKO 2022 as five finalists emerge

It was gathering of celebrities in both fashion and lifestyle circles as they turned up in style for this year’s edition of AYKO, a talent and modeling competition with the vision to discover and nurture raw African talents and showcase them to the world.

Held at the prestigious Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos State, the venue was filled to the brim with fashion and lifestyle personalities gracing the red carpet with different styles that caught the attention of many who witnessed the scene.

Hosted by presenter and TV host, Joelah Noble, the event witnessed the heavy presence of style and fashion enthusiasts including top fashion brands across the country as they…