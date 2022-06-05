Tush Ayaga makes statement with ‘True Love’

Nigerian Afro singer and actor, Dauda Mubarak Babatunde, popularly known as Tush Ayaga, seems not to relent on his push for success. Just a few weeks back he made a huge statement with his much-touted single, entitled ‘True Love’, which hit the internet on May 3.

Tush Ayaga, who was born in Ibadan, Oyo State, is one of the artistes making some underground noise in the music scene. He has been able to discover his musical talent at a very tender age and since then nurtured it to a professional level.

Coming with this new single, his fans can be assured that the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology graduate did not disappoint as he has always proven himself to be a star in…