World Milk Day: Outspan supports farmers, schools

In celebration of the year 2022 World Milk Day, Outspan Nigeria Limited, a key player in the local dairy value chain and a subsidiary of Olam Food Ingredients, has distributed rich compound animal feed, launched a modern cold truck for raw milk and trained farmers on modern dairy farming.

The activities underscored Outspan’s determination to scale its backward integration programme and value chain development efforts.

Other activities executed by the company on Wednesday, June 1, in Kano, included the donation and distribution of educational gift items to school pupils to enhance learning in local schools.

Speaking at the event, Praveen Paulsamy, the Vice-President for OFI…