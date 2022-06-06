Alleged defilement: Baba Ijesha knows fate July 14

An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Monday reserved judgment until July 14 in the case of the embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, alias Baba Ijesha, accused of defiling a 14-year-old minor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that Baba Ijesha is facing a six-count charge of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault by penetration.

The charges were proffered against him by the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions(DPP).

Baba Ijesha, however, pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, adjourned the case for judgment after the prosecution and defence counsel had adopted their…