Amaechi condemns Ondo Church attack

Presidential Aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has condemned the attack and killing of innocent worshippers at a church in Owo, Ondo State.

Amaechi in a statement released by his media office, commiserated with the affected families, St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, the people of Owo Kingdom and the people and Government of Ondo State, calling the sad event, “a terrible, absolutely vile and senseless murder of innocent citizens.”

The former Governor of Rivers State and Immediate past Minister of Transportation, urged security agencies to collaborate and fish out the perpetrators, saying, “I feel so sad and…