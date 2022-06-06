Ayorinde condemns Owo attack, condoles with Akeredolu, victims’ families

Special Counsel to the Governor of Oyo State, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), has condemned the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, where members of the congregation were killed during worship.

Ayorinde, in a statement on Monday, described the attack as shocking, adding that the mindless killing in the gruesome attack saddened him.

“I join other patriots in condemning the dastardly terrorist attack on an innocent community in St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, which led to the horrific killing of many, including women and children. It is mind-boggling how these anarchists will attack the church on Pentecost Sunday, one of the most important days in…