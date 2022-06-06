Commitment: The fuel of desire (4)

If you are committed to a values-driven life, the first thing that it will do for you is to give you principles to live by. Principles are the standards of life that we set for ourselves based on our core values which derive essentially from our belief system. If your faith in God doesn’t produce key values in you that in turn commit you to certain parameters of moral conduct, such faith is a sham.

You might say that these decisions are not easy. I agree. Every significant change you want to make in life demands a certain degree of discipline. Let me at this point give some tips to facilitate our decisions in making commitments.

First, know what you are committing to. Always…