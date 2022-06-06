Court unfreezes account of Lagos property company, others

The Lagos High Court in Ikoyi has set aside an earlier order freezing the bank accounts of Mr. Uche Manu, a property firm, M&N Properties and three others; Mr. Clement Mokedi, Arc Curve Limited and Mr. Gboyega Adewuyi.

The are respondents in suit number LD/602CM/2022, brought by RAVINS Brook Deliveries (Attorney of Mr. Kehinde Bolodeoku), in respect of the construction of five units of three bedroom flats at Plot 6, Block 3, Rock Drive, Off C&l Leasing Drives, Lekki Phase 1.

A Mareva injunction sought by the applicant and granted by the Presiding Judge, Justice Rasul Oriyomi Olukolu, froze the accounts of the respondents on February 21, 2022.

However, Ravins Brook…