Equites investors earn N96bn as NGX opens week bullish

Equities trading at the Nigerian Stock Exchange Limited (NGX) begins the week on a positive note as investors recouped N96 billion from the loss recorded during the last week’s trading.

Specifically, the market capitalisation added 0.13 per cent to close at N28.61 trillion from N28.52 trillion it commenced trading for the day.

The NGX All-Share Index appreciated by 178.22 absolute points to close at 53,086.46 as against the previous 52,908.24.

A total of 32 stocks made up the price movement list. While 19 equities appreciated in price, 13 others declined.

Conoil Plc led on the gainers’ chart with N2.90 or 9.97 per cent. From its opening value of N29.10, it closed trading for…