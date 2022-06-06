How CBN’s rate hike aligns with four countries’ that held MPC meeting in May

RIDING on the belief that Central Banks are mostly aligned, the recent 150 basis points Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) hike of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) after 70 months, has conformed with Central Banks of four countries that have held Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings in May 2022.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 voted unanimously to raise the benchmark interest rate to 13 per cent after two years of expansionary monetary policy.

Available records show that the United States (US) also raised the interest rate to 1.0 per cent with inflation down to 8.3 per cent. The United Kingdom (UK) raised its rate to 1.0 with…