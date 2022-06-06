Judgment against NBC, vindication of our position —IPC

A media development advocate and Executive Director International Press Centre (IPC), Mr. Lanre Arogundade, has applauded the recent judgment of a Lagos Federal High Court, nullifying the proposed amendment to the 6th edition of the National Broadcasting Code, issued by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

The former Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos Chapter, in an exclusive interview with Brands & Marketing, on the issue, described the judgment as an affirmation and reinforcement of the Centre’s and stakeholders’ position on the Code.

He described the revised Code as overbearing and undemocratic, noting that some of its provisions encroached on the…