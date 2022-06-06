(JUST IN): Bandits storm Abuja estate kidnap several residents

FILE PHOTO


Criminals suspected to be bandits have in the early hours of Monday, attacked an estate in Abuja called the Efab Mini-Estate inside the bigger Genuine Estate in the Federal Capital Territory.

According to sources, the bandits in large numbers stormed the estate and operated from 1am to 4am, before kidnapping a number of the residents of the estate.

Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, claimed the incident was probably a robbery case and not kidnap.

She, however, said police operatives have been deployed to the scene to investigate the incident.

 





Source: Nigerian Tribune

