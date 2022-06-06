Leaders and power of resource deployment

Leaders are generally regarded as agents of change because they determine their organization’s direction. A leader is not expected to maintain the status quo; he should take his organization a notch higher than he met it. If a leader gets into a badly run organization, it is his lot to turn around the situation and mould the wobbly company into one that meets the aspirations of all stakeholders. If a leader inherits a successful organization, he is looked upon to make it better by improving on its performance. However, for leaders to achieve the desired results, they require resources. Leaders deploy available resources to produce desired results. A leader’s success in achieving…