NAHCON commences 2022 Hajj operations, despatches advance team to Saudi Arabia

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), on Monday, commenced this year’s Hajj operations with the dispatch of its first batch advance team to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Dispatching the team off to Saudi Arabia at a welfare ceremony at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, NAHCON Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, told members of the advanced team that their departure signalled the commencement of this year’s Hajj operation.

While tasking members of the advance team to set the pace for the successful accomplishment of the 2022 Hajj, Hassan said the rest of Nigeria’s Hajj pilgrims were coming…