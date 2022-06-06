Northern APC governors have shown commitment to Nigeria’s unity ― Osun Commissioner

Osun Commissioner for Works, Remi Omowaiye, has commended northern governors for their display of sportsmanship and genuine commitment to the oneness and unity of the country by insisting on backing the power shift to southern Nigeria.

The commissioner in a chat with journalists on Monday evening expressed displeasure about the attitude of some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who he said had earlier dropped the president’s name to “claim that Ahmed Lawan has been picked as consensus candidate shows that they are very insensitive to the current happenings in the nation.”

According to him, the country is charged and the yearning for a southern presidency is…