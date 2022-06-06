One person killed, scores injured in Gombe communal clash

At least one person has been feared dead while scores were injured in a renewed communal clash over farmlands between Waja and Lunguda communities of Balanga LGA in Gombe State.

The clash occurred last weekend when some Lunguda people who went to the farm were alleged to have been attacked around 10 am in Nyuwar and other surrounding villages.

According to an eyewitness who is a Lunguda farmer, Jonathan Hussain, they were on their farm planting seeds when some Waja Youths approached them and chased them away with cutlasses, stones and sticks, saying “no Lunguda farmer will farm on their farms”.