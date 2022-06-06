Osinbajo stops convoy to help accident victims in Abuja 

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday, stopped his convoy to assist victims of an accident that had occurred along Airport Road in Abuja.

The Vice President was on his way for his flight to Owo, Ondo State, to commiserate with the victims of Sunday’s terrorist attack at St. Francis Catholic Church in the town when he noticed a somersaulted car.

The incident was on the opposite lane of his convoy when he stopped to help bring out the trapped occupants of the car.

His security and medical teams joined in the effort to remove the victim from the mangled vehicle before being transported to a hospital.

His spokesman, Laolu Akande, confirmed the incident in a text saying:…