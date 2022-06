Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers rolls out targeted offerings

STANBIC IBTC Insurance Brokers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has rolled out its solution-based risk management and insurance intermediary services for Nigerians.

Almost a decade in business operating world-class risk management policies, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers has added new products to its line-up of services rendered.

The services include general insurance, general liability, good-in-transit insurance, personal accident insurance, motor insurance, travel insurance, commercial property insurance, fire and special perils insurance, homeowners insurance, corporate insurance, all-risk insurance, home and household content insurance, and burglary insurance.

…