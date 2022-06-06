Why analysts signal First Bank’s recovery as real

A herd of finance and economic experts say the repeat of the impressive performance of First Bank in the first quarter did not only show the consistency in its rebound, but also demonstrated the fact that the lender’s recovery is real.

This is based on the significant cut in First Bank’s impairment charges (which translates into a clean loan book) in its first quarter (Q1), 2022 results, after it successfully brought down its non-performing loan to 6.1 per cent in 2021 full year performance.

Finance experts describe an impairment charge as a process used by businesses to write off or cancel worthless assets/goodwill. These are assets whose value drops or is lost completely,…