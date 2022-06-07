2023: PDP presents certificate of return to Adebutu as party’s governorship candidate in Ogun

The National Working Committee (NWC), of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, handed the certificate of return to Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, as the governorship candidate of the party in Ogun State.

Adebutu emerged as the party’s flag bearer at a primary held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta in Ogun State, on May 25th.

The certificate of return was presented to him by the party’s National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, at the National Secretariat of PDP in Abuja.

Ayu, while addressing the gathering at the event, expressed appreciation of the NWC to all the candidates of the party and other aspirants for their good conduct that led to peaceful…