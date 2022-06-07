APC Convention: Buhari, Yahaya Bello meet in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari and Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, are currently meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Bello, who is one of the presidential aspirants contesting today’s All Progressive Congress(APC) primary election, has been sidelined by his colleagues, northern APC governors, who have presented a shortlist of five aspirants to the president for the consensus candidate of the party.

The governors have told the president to support their idea of a southern presidential candidate for the ruling party in the interest of the unity of the country.

Bello, on Monday, had openly protested the attempt to exclude him from the race, vowing that he had not withdrawn…