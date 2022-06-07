APC Convention: The best doesn’t have to get the prize, says  National Chairman

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has urged the 23 presidential aspirants on the platform of the party to voluntary submit themselves to the outcome of the election.

Addressing the party stakeholders in his welcome address, the APC national chairman said the best among the aspirants does not necessarily have to be ruling party’s presidential candidate at next general elections.

He said:” The best doesn’t have to get the prize. Some of us have passed through that stage before. Aspirants must be ready to accept the outcome of the process.”

He appealed to the various tendencies within the party to be willing to bury their…