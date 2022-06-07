CPFAN to build three mega processing factories in South-West Nigeria

The Cocoa and Plantain Farmers Association of Nigeria (CPFAN) said arrangements had been concluded to site three mega processing factories in three of South-West states to support farming businesses and boost production.

The President of CPFAN Ayodele Ojo, who disclosed this in Akure, Ondo state capital, said the maga processing factories would cost N1.5b, saying each of the factory would cost N500m.

According to him the processing factories would be producing plaintain and cocoa powder for domestic use and will be made available in the markets soon, saying the factories will be sited in Ondo, Osun and Ogun state.

He said “We hope to establish this mega-processing factories in…