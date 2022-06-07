Did NIMC lose NIN records of 7.9 million Nigerians?

In this analysis, IFEDAYO OGUNYEMI takes a cursory look at the National Identification Number (NIN) enrollment data from 2011 to date.

Over 80.7 million Nigerians have been enrolled nationwide on Nigeria’s national identity database as of April 23, 2022, the National Identity Number (NIN) enrollment data from the National Identification Management Commission (NIMC) has shown.

Analysis of the data showed that 35,284,961 women representing 44 percent and 45,419,723 million men representing 56 per cent have been captured across all 36 states, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and in the diaspora after almost eleven years of compulsory NIN enrolment. The formal enrolment on this…