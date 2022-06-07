Ekiti 2022: PDP senatorial aspirant withdraws from campaign committee

Ahead of the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State, a senatorial aspirant in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kehinde Agboola has announced his withdrawal from the governorship campaign committee for the party ahead of the poll.

Agboola who contested for the Ekiti North senatorial ticket in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Monday said he would not be part of the campaign over what he described as injustice melted on him on the senatorial race.

He noted that there was no genuine senatorial primaries in the zone, saying the party leadership has failed to address the issues raised with his petition to the…