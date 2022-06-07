Kicking monkeypox out of Nigeria

MONKEYPOX (MPX) is a zoonotic viral disease that was discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research in Copenhagen, Denmark. The host range include small mammals such as rodents, rope squirrels, tree squirrels, Gambian pouched rats, captive and wild non- human primates. The first human case of the disease was reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1970. This occurred at a time when efforts to eliminate small pox was intensified globally. Monkeypox virus belongs to the Orthopox virus genus in the family poxviridae. It is closely related to the variola virus which is responsible for smallpox, vaccinia virus ( used…