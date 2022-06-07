Owo attack: 80 persons involved, 22 dead, 52 on admission ― Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Tuesday, disclosed that 22 people have been confirmed dead out of the 80 people involved in the last Sunday terror attack at St.Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa street, Owo in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

The governor who disclosed this during a statewide broadcast to the people of the state in respect of the last Sunday terrorist attack, said 52 survivors are still on admission at the Federal Medical Center, Owo, St Louis Hospital, Owo and the Owo General Hospital as well as some private hospitals.

According to Akeredolu, who said the attack was an attempt to test the will of the people of the state and indeed, the…