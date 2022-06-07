Safeguarding the environment is a collective responsibility for safer living-Bauchi NUJ boss

It has been emphasized that safeguarding the environment is a collective responsibility of both governmental and non-governmental organizations as well as individuals in order to contribute towards protecting the environment.

The emphasis was made by the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bauchi State Council, Comrade Umar Sa’idu on the commemoration of the World Environment Day 2022 held on Monday, 6th JUNE, 2022 at the Hazibal Suites, Bauchi.

He stressed that a safer environment will motivate healthy living which in turn will mean positive productivity necessitating development and growth.

The NUJ boss said that “Let me use this opportunity to commend the…