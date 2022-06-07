Stakeholders hail ongoing Oyo health reforms

Efforts by the Oyo State government to reform the health sector by allocating funds for the upgrade, renovation and construction of new public healthcare centres has been described as a dream come through by health workers in Oyo and Ibadan communities. YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE reports that they medical workers said they now have what it takes to meet the health needs of the people.

For health workers within Ibadan metropolis and Oyo town, it is the dawn of a new era as they now work in health centres that meet the standard required and do not have to stay in the dark to work. Indeed, for them, gone are the days when going to work is a source of concern as they now work in clinics…