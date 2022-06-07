We do not owe Bauchi civil servant salaries ― Gov Bala Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed, on Monday, lambasted those spreading such falsehood against his administration, describing them as “shameless liars and agents of discord.”

An angry Mohammed challenged any civil servant who is being owed salaries to be bold enough to come public with evidence of such, promising that such will be settled immediately.

He also challenged all those spreading such falsehood to come out publicly with such concrete evidence saying, “such can come directly to me, any of the commissioners, political appointees or even leadership of the PDP.”

Mohammed claimed that he needed to set the records straight following what he described as plot to…