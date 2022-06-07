We owe no civil servant salaries, Bauchi gov declares 

Following speculations that the Bauchi State government is unable to meet its obligations of prompt salary payment to civil servants in the state, the Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, on Monday, lambasted those spreading falsehood against his administration, describing them as “shameless liars and agents of discord”.

Bala added that any civil servant who is being owed salaries should come public with evidence, promising that such will be settled immediately.

He also challenged all those spreading falsehood to come out publicly with concrete evidence saying, “such can come directly to me, any of the Commissioners, political appointees or even leadership…