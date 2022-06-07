Why cement is still expensive in Nigeria —BUA MD

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, recently toured BUA Cement plant in Sokoto. During the visit, the Chief Executive Officer of BUA Cement, Yusuf Haliru Binji, fielded questions from journalists on sundry issues about the company and the industry. Sulaimon Olanrewaju presents excerpts:

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has just toured your facility here in Sokoto. What does this visit portend for BUA Cement?

The visit of the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to BUA Cement in continuation of the tour of public and private sector projects across the country is quite appreciated by the BUA Group. As to the…