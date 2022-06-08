200 youths receive equipment grants at MTN Foundation’s ICT, business skills programme

Recently, MTN Foundation provided an equipment grant worth over 40 million to 200 young entrepreneurs, following a four-week-long training on ICT and Business skills.

The entrepreneurs were awarded their grants, at the closing ceremony held virtually late last week.

Even via the virtual platform, one could easily sense the excitement as recipients turned on their cameras to express their joy.

Speaking during the training, one of the winners of the grants, Abigael Obaro, spoke on the impact of the training and how she hopes to use the grant to establish her business.

“The training has been an opportunity for me to learn how to upgrade my business, and I will be exploring…