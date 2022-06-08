2023: 774 delegates to elect NNPP presidential candidate today in Abuja

774 party delegates of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja will todsy June 8, 2022 converge at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja for its Special National Convention (Presidential Primary) to elect the party’s presidential candidate.

NNPP National Publicity Secretary, Dr Agbo Major, stated this in Abuja while addressing the press at the party’s national secretariat.

Agbo said NNPP has become the most beautiful bride in Nigerian politics as million of Nigerians have identified with the party and its message of hope for Nigeria. The…