Aken’Ova steps down for Adebayo ahead of SDP presidential primaries

The coast has been cleared for the emergence of Prince Adebayo Adewale, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), as its standard flag bearer, following the decision of the only, and female contestant, Dorothy C. Aken’ova, to step down for him in the race for the party’s ticket.

The female aspirant, Dorothy Aken’ova, announced her withdrawal from the race at a press conference in Abuja, emphasising that her decision was after due consultation with her supporters and in obedience to the zoning of the presidency by the party.

The Niger State-born presidential aspirant for the SDP said her decision was because the party had zoned the…