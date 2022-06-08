Edo govt suspends ASUU, SSANU, NASU, ASUP in state-owned institutions over students’ protest

Peeved by Tuesday’s protest in Benin by students of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma over the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other unions, the Edo State Government Wednesday suspended union activities in all state-owned tertiary institutions of higher learnings in the state.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Osarodion Ogie after a State Executive Council meeting in Benin listed the affected unions as ASUU, Non-Academic Staff of Universities (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Non-Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics and all allied unions…