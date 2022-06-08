Fadahunsi procures N500 million worth of items for empowerment in Osun

Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi representing Osun East senatorial district under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has distributed motorcycles to people of his constituency out of Items worth over N500 million were procured for their empowerment.

The lawmaker also pledged to distribute to them, buses, grinding machines, soap making machines and other empowerment tools that could make them be more productive in the society in no distant time.

Categories of beneficiaries cut across the ten local governments that constitute the district, he represents at the National Assembly.

Fadahunsi who also attended a church service at Saint Paul Anglican Church, Ilase with…