FG, USAID, others launch action to electrify health centres

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Power Africa Nigeria Power Sector Program, USAID Integrated Health Program, and the Government of Nigeria’s Rural Electrification Agency launched a call-to-action to provide more primary healthcare centres (PHCs) with clean, reliable, and sustainable power in Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of USAID, the director of the office of health population nutrition, Paul McDermott said, “We view this as an opportunity for partners and stakeholders in both the energy and health sectors to make commitments, and work collectively to ensure that fully functional primary healthcare centres can be accessed by all Nigerians.”

The…