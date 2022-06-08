Fulani attack: I don’t need your prophesy, Soludo replies Catholic priest

GOVERNOR Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has reacted to a prophecy by a charismatic Catholic priest, Reverend Father Emmanuel Obimma, popularly known as Ebube Muonso, that Fulani terrorists would attack him.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that Obimma had in his prophecy said he saw herdsmen with tribal marks invading Anambra Government House and the governor running out blood soaked.

The priest, who was addressing his congregation, in a viral video said there was need to pray for the state and Soludo and for the governor to also pray for himself.

The priest also said the governor, who was sworn in on March 17, generally was performing below expectations especially in security and…