IGP presents over N30m to families of deceased police officers in Zamfara

Inspector-General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba has presented cheques worth millions of naira to the next of kin of Eight deceased Police Officers who died while in active service in Zamfara state.

The IGP who was represented by the Zamfara state commissioner of police Ayuba Elkana on Wednesday said that the presentation of the cheques was part of the IGP’s ongoing welfare scheme for the families of deceased Police officers.

The Commissioner of Police while presenting the cheques to the next of kin, appreciated the Inspector General of Police for the gesture and described it as timely and will go a long way in alleviating suffering being faced by families of deceased Police…