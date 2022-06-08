Ogun PDP now one family, set to wrest power from APC, come 2023, says Ladi Adebutu

Governorship candidate of Ogun State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Ladi Adebutu, said on Wednesday that following the successful governorship primary held where he emerged as a winner, the party in the state is poised to work as one united family to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), come 2023.

Adebutu made this assertion while addressing newsmen at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja shortly after arriving from Abuja, even as he quickly dismissed the notion that the emergence of the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the party’s presidential candidate could affect the chances of PDP winning Ogun governorship in the…