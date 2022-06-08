SDP begins delegates’ accreditation in Abuja

All is now set for the Presidential primary of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, held at the International Conference Centre, ICC, Abuja, the Nation’s Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Already delegates drawn from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, are converging on the International Conference Centre for accreditation ahead of the exercise under the Chairmanship of a corner Governor of Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni.

Prominent party leaders including Shehu Gabam (National Chairman), Olu Agunloye (national secretary), Mulikat Adeola, former leader, House of Representatives, Dr Olu Agunloye, National Secretary, Members of the National Working…