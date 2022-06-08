Tinubu’s candidacy represents breathe of fresh air ― Ex-APC spokesman

A former spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Lagos State, Hon. Seye Oladejo has described the victory of former governor of Lagos state and presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the primary as a breath of fresh air to the Nigerian nation.

Oladejo, a chieftain of APC made these remarks in a statement while reacting to Tinubu’s victory at the APC Presidential primaries in Abuja on Wednesday.

Tinubu, a national leader of the ruling party defeated 13 other presidential aspirants including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to clinch the party’s ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu polled 1,271 delegate votes to…