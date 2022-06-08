Why you should set SMART goals 

If you take out time to reflect on your dreams and vision, your goals will focus on what is important to you. Goal setting is important, and setting SMART goals is even more important. How you set your goals depends on if it’s short-term or long-term.

Short-term goals are the goals that you want to accomplish in no time, could be within a year. While long-term goals are goals that you want to accomplish later in the future.

According to Les Brown, “Your goals are the road maps that guide you and show you what is possible for your life.” Therefore, it safe to say that goal setting involves putting what is possible for your life in perspective.

What is Goal Setting?…