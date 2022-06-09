2022 Hajj : First flight of pilgrims from Maiduguri leaves for Saudi Arabia 

By
Headliners
-
19


IMG 20220609 WA0037


The first 546 Muslim pilgrims from Nigeria departed from the Maiduguri International airport in Borno State to Saudi Arabia on Thursday evening after two years of suspension due COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking during the inaugural flight, President Muhammadu Buhari urged the  pilgrims to conduct themselves in orderly manner and obey all the COVID-19 protocols in Saudi Arabia.

Buhari,  represented by  Governor Babagana  Zulum of Borno State, also said: “The improvement of COVID-19 situation globally this year made it necessary for the kingdom of Saudi Arabia to allow limited number of  pilgrims to participate…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR